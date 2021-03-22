Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to end Yemen crisis

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister has announced his country’s new initiative to end the Yemeni crisis, which includes a UN-sponsored global ceasefire and the start of political talks.

At a press conference in Riyadh this evening (Monday), Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced his country’s new initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution, stressing that they want to establish a nationwide ceasefire in the country and start political talks.

Bin Farhan, while claiming that Saudi Arabia is committed to the security and stability of Yemen and the region, its serious and practical support for peace and the end of the crisis, ending the human suffering of its people and supporting political efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties in various consultations, he announced that his country’s new initiative includes a comprehensive ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations, the payment of taxes and customs duties on ships carrying oil products from the port of Hudaydah to a joint account in the Yemeni Central Bank according to the Stockholm Agreement, the reopening of Sanaa International Airport on a number of direct regional and international flights, and the start of consultations between the Yemeni parties to find a political solution to the crisis under the auspices of the United Nations under UN Security Council Resolution 2216 , the initiative of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and its executive mechanism and the results of the comprehensive Yemeni national dialogue.

The Saudi Foreign Minister stressed that the new initiative is part of the ongoing support for the efforts of Martin Griffiths and Timothy Lindkerking, UN and US special envoys to Yemen, and the positive role of Oman and advancing efforts to reach a political solution for the crisis presented under the auspices of this organization, he asked the resigned government affiliated with the fugitive Yemeni President Abd al-Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansarullah movement to accept the initiative.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English