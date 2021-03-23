Jaafaria Mufti of Lebanon: If government is not formed, a hellish crisis awaits Lebanese

SHAFAQNA- “The country’s ship is sinking and what is needed is a kind of national agreement based on which internal balance and anger are taken into account,” said Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, the Jaafaria Mufti in Lebanon.

Sheikh Qabalan said: “It is necessary for the officials to consider the catastrophic hunger of the people and the collapse of the lira and the situation in the region and the world, which requires immediate resolution of obstacles because the power of patience is over and the last shot is the issue of life and death, and we do not want this country to be dragged into the unknown direction.”

He added: “There must be a government of salvation or a government of organizing conflicts under the ceiling of national necessity, because if the relevant forces do not immediately form a salvation government, a hellish crisis will await the Lebanese.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English