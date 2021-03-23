https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/imam-baqer2.jpg 192 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-23 10:20:192021-03-23 10:20:19What are the four characteristics of the residents of the heaven?
What are the four characteristics of the residents of the heaven?
SHAFAQNA – Abu Hamza Thumali narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: And if these four characteristics exist in any of the believers, Allah (SWT) will house him/her in the highest rank in the heaven inside the pavilions full of privileges. The four characteristics are:
- Anyone who gives a shelter to an orphan and looks kindly at orphans like a father/mother.
- The one who gives to a disabled and helps the disabled and fulfil his/her needs.
- The one who helps his/her father and mother and is kind to them and does not make them upset.
- The one, who is tolerant with his /her subordinates and does not bother them and help them [1].
