What are the four characteristics of the residents of the heaven?

SHAFAQNA – Abu Hamza Thumali narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: And if these four characteristics exist in any of the believers, Allah (SWT) will house him/her in the highest rank in the heaven inside the pavilions full of privileges. The four characteristics are:

  1. Anyone who gives a shelter to an orphan and looks kindly at orphans like a father/mother.
  2. The one who gives to a disabled and helps the disabled and fulfil his/her needs.
  3. The one who helps his/her father and mother and is kind to them and does not make them upset.
  4. The one, who is tolerant with his /her subordinates and does not bother them and help them [1].

[1] Amaali Toosi, Majlis-e-Haftum, Page 190.

