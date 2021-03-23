What is the ruling on Mas’h for women? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about Mas’h for women.

Question: Ladies hairs are usually long, what is the ruling on Mas’h/Masah (running wet hands over head or feet) for long hairs?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: It is not necessary for Mas’h of the head to be on the skin; rather it is also correct on the hair of the front of the head. But the one whose hair of the front of the head is so long that if for example it is combed, will cover her face or reaches other parts of the head, must Mas’h the hair roots, or by parting hair, do Mas’h on the skin of the head.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA