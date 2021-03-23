Syrian Astronomical Association says April 13 first day of Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Syrian Astronomical Association (SAA) announced April 13 as the first day of the holy Month of Ramahdan. It determined the beginning of the lunar month based on astronomical calculations, enabbaladi.net website reported. Muhammad Al-Asiri, Head of the Association, said on Sunday that Tuesday, April 13, will be the beginning of Ramadhan in Syria.

He said the crescent moon will be formed in the early hours of Monday, April 12, and, therefore, the following day will be the first day of Ramadhan. Palestine, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and a number of other Arab countries have announced Wednesday, April 14, to be the first day of Ramadhan.

In other Muslim countries, the first day of the holy month is determined by Istihlal (moon-sighting).While some Muslim scholars rely on astronomical calculations, in many Muslim countries, including Iran, Istihlal committees are set up to confirm the start and end of lunar Hijri months, including Ramadhan.

Istihlal refers to efforts for sighting the new moon that determines the beginning of a new month on the lunar Hijri calendar. Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.