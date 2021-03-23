Date :Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 | Time : 18:17 |ID: 203938 | Print

Long live Iran-Pakistan friendship: Zarif

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a twitter message felicitated the anniversary of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Pakistani nation and government.

“Long live Iran-Pakistan ages long friendship,” he wrote in his message. Sixty-five years ago on such a day Pakistan was named the first Islamic Republic in the world, added Zarif.

“We are proud to have Pakistan among our close and brotherly neighbors, and are also eager for broadening relations between the two governments and nations,” he concluded.

Independence Day (known as the Freedom Day in Pakistan), observed annually on Aug 14, is a national holiday in Pakistan.

It commemorates the day when Pakistan achieved independence and was declared a sovereign state following the end of the British Raj in 1947.

Pakistan came into existence as a result of the Pakistan Movement, which aimed for the creation of an independent Muslim state in the north-western regions of British India via partition.

