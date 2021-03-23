BPA condemns decision banning lawyer Al-Shemlawi from practicing profession for one year

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Bahrain Press Association (PBA) condemned the verdict issued against prominent Bahraini lawyer Abdullah Al-Shemlawi which prevents him from practicing profession for one year, due to a complaint brought against him by Justice Minister over a tweet he posted on Twitter.

“The association stresses that the decision of Justice Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa to refer lawyer Abdullah Al-Shemlawi to a disciplinary board is political, retaliatory and irresponsible,” the BPA said in a statement on Monday (March 22, 2021). It added that this decision reflects the ongoing systematic targeting of activists and effective people in the civil society institutions that were transformed into institutions that implement retaliatory and sectarian policies.

The disciplinary board, which convened yesterday, decided to prevent Al-Shemlawi from practicing his profession for a year over a tweet related to a religious affair on fasting the tenth day of Muharram (Ashura). It is to mention that a verdict by the appeals committee should be issued before implementing the decision.

“The Minister of Justice has misused the bar act to reach a decision that has a purely political background,” the BPA stated.

Bahrain Press Association called to “drop the verdict issues against Al-Shemlawi, end targeting and prosecuting lawyers and all citizens over the background of posting on social media outlets, stop misusing laws and acts in order to restrict freedom of opinion and expression in the country.”