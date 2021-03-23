More than 1,100 anti-Asian attacks reported in Canada since pandemic

SHAFAQNA- A new report found that more than 1,100 hate incidents targeting members of Asian-Canadian communities over the past year.

The government-funded report found that 1,150 racist incidents were submitted to Chinese-Canadian community and advocacy groups across the country between March 10 last year and the end of February 2021.

The incidents, the majority of which were reported via online portals by individuals who experienced or witnessed them, included verbal harassment (73 percent), physical assault or unwanted physical contact (11 percent), and being coughed on or spat on (10 percent).

Forty-four percent of the incidents were in the province of British Columbia, on Canada’s west coast, while 40 percent were in Ontario, the country’s most populous province. Asian-Canadian women were targeted in about 60 percent of all incidents, AlJazeera reported.