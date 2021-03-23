Save the children:One in four civilian casualties in Yemen were children

SHAFAQNA- Over the past three years almost one in four civilian casualties in Yemen were children, Save the Children said in a new study on Tuesday.

Between 2018 and 2020, there were 2,341 confirmed child casualties, though the actual number is likely to be much higher. In addition, the conflict is getting deadlier for children. In 2018, one in five civilian casualties were children, but in 2019 and 2020, that jumped to one in four.It’s a stark reminder that children and families are paying the heaviest price for this brutal war through no fault of their own, according to Save the Children.