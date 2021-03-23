Date :Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 | Time : 20:41 |ID: 203952 | Print

Save the children:One in four civilian casualties in Yemen were children

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Over the past three years almost one in four civilian casualties in Yemen were children, Save the Children said in a new study on Tuesday.

Between 2018 and 2020, there were 2,341 confirmed child casualties, though the actual number is likely to be much higher. In addition, the conflict is getting deadlier for children. In 2018, one in five civilian casualties were children, but in 2019 and 2020, that jumped to one in four.It’s a stark reminder that children and families are paying the heaviest price for this brutal war through no fault of their own, according to  Save the Children.

 

You might also like
Cholera death toll rises to 471 in Yemen: WHO
"Yemen's blood is used as a currency of war," Yemeni analyst tells SHAFAQNA
Lies, lies, lies - propaganda of war in Yemen
A U.S funded survey warns of thousands dying daily in Yemen if ports stay closed
Coronavirus could infect 90 percent of Yemenis in war-torn country
Saudi Arabia carrying out ‘open-air massacre’ in Yemen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *