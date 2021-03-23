UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka’s human rights record

SHAFAQNA- The UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution against the Sri Lanka’s rights record.

With 22 countries voting in favour of the text, 11 opposed and 14 abstaining, the 47-member council pointed to “trends emerging over the past year, which represent a clear early warning sign of a deteriorating situation of human rights in Sri Lanka”.

The text spotlighted Sri Lanka’s ongoing failure to ensure accountability for atrocities committed during its civil war that ended in 2009. It also highlighted “accelerating militarisation of civilian government functions”, “the erosion of the independence of the judiciary”, and “increased marginalisation” of Tamil and Muslim minorities.

The resolution expressed particular concern that the island’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic had “exacerbated the prevailing marginalisation of and discrimination against the Muslim community”, AFP NEWS reported.

U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet was given a mandate to collect and preserve information and evidence of war crimes committed during Sri Lanka’s long civil war that ended in 2009.

As Sri Lanka has faced massive criticism from human rights groups and regional governments for alleged discrimination against the Muslim minority, 47 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, which are states with Muslim-majority populations, voted in Geneva Tuesday, according to Daily Sabah.