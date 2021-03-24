Why the hours of night are so important in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the eleventh Shia Imam, Hassan Al-Askari (AS) who said: If anyone wants to be in the presence of Allah (SWT), the way is to choose the night as a ride. Mount on it, and not the other way round [1]. Therefore, the human being’s condition in Divine Moments must be different from other times and other days and hours.

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 78, Page 379.