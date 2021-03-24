https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/imam-askari-AS.jpg 172 242 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-24 10:27:122021-03-24 10:27:12Why the hours of night are so important in Islam?
Why the hours of night are so important in Islam?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the eleventh Shia Imam, Hassan Al-Askari (AS) who said: If anyone wants to be in the presence of Allah (SWT), the way is to choose the night as a ride. Mount on it, and not the other way round [1]. Therefore, the human being’s condition in Divine Moments must be different from other times and other days and hours.
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 78, Page 379.
