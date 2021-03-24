Ex UN Human Rights Investigator: European leaders failed to fill a vacuum on human rights during the Trump years and adopted policies that violate human rights standards

SHAFAQNA – In a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian, the French investigator, paints a dark picture of the state of human rights globally, and singles out European leaders for criticism. “They always find something more important. Whether it’s in Germany, whether it is in France, or in the United Kingdom. Give me one European country whose government is known for taking a principled vocal position on human rights?” she said. “The examples are too few and far between.”

Since 2016, the 57-year-old has served as special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings at the United Nations, a voluntary and independent role that she used to investigate and draw conclusions about high-profile state-sanctioned killings, from the Trump administration’s drone strike that killed the Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, to the alleged involvement of the Kremlin in the poisoning of critic Alexei Navalny, to arbitrary killings by the government of the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte.

Callamard’s most high-profile investigation was into the journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing at the hands of Saudi Arabian agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a brutal attack that Callamard declared in 2019 was probably sanctioned by the state.

Source: The Guardian