Quran reciting by Liverpool player on a plane+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- A picture of the recitation of the Quran by Mohamed Salah, a player of the English Liverpool football team, during his trip to Kenya with the Egyptian national team has been shared on social media.

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah left for Kenya with his country’s national team.

During the same trip, a video of Mohamed Salah reading a Quran on a plane was released.

Mohamed Salah has become one of the stars of the Green Rectangle these days, so much so that he is compared to superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. His performance this season in the English Premier League and Champions League has been so astonishing that even a number of Liverpool fans recently chanted slogans such as “If he scores a few more goals, I will become a Muslim!”. The popularity of this Muslim footballer in his hometown is so great that in the recent Egyptian elections, the name of Mohamed Salah was mentioned more than a million times on the ballot paper.

In addition to his brilliance in recent months, his prayers before the game, his exemplary joys (prostration) and his recitation of the Qur’an have made him the headline of various media, especially the media of Islamic countries.

But he is not the only current Muslim star in the world of football, as many prominent players, especially in the island’s Premier League, have chosen Islam as their religion.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English