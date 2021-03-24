Karbala ready for Mid-Sha’aban celebrations

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A special medical and health plan has been prepared to ensure the health of pilgrims visiting Karbala on the 15th day of the lunar Month of Sha’aban. The Health Department of Iraq’s Karbala Governorate said that the plan’s main aim is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the occasion which will see a rise in the number of pilgrims to the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS).

The auspicious day marks the birthday of Imam Mahdi (May God hasten his glad advent), the 12th Shia Imam. Salih Al-Mousawi, director general of the department, said 86 ambulances will be sent to the city’s entry points and near medical centers, Al-Furat News reported. He added that 36 medical teams will also be responsible for making sure that the water and foods provided to the pilgrims are safe and healthy.

The plan also focuses on ensuring that the health protocols aimed at curbing COVID-19 are fully observed during the pilgrimage, he said. Al-Mousawi added that the health departments of the neighboring Najaf and Babil governorates will help Karbala in implementing the health measures.