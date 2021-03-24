Date :Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 | Time : 15:10 |ID: 204009 | Print

Iranian Embassy in Moscow receives 4th ‘Sputnik V’ consignment

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Embassy in Moscow received the 4th consignment of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine, including 100,000 doses. The shipment is to be sent to Iran by Mahan Air flight on Thursday. The third consignment was delivered to Iran on March 4. Upon the order by President Hassan Rouhani, Iran began vaccination against COVID-19 with a Russian-developed vaccine – Sputnik V on February 9.

The son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki was the first Iranian person to receive the vaccine. The top priority groups of people for vaccination were doctors and nurses working at intensive care units of the hospitals, Namaki said earlier on Sunday.

Iran has also bought some 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX for vaccination of 8.4 million people, he said, however noting that more vaccines are still needed to be imported. Iran took delivery of the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines from Russia on February 4

