Australia: Muslim, Jewish and Christian students unite to help flood victims

SHAFAQNA- Less than two years after bushfires blazed across Australia, the country’s east coast has witnessed its worst floods in decades. Muslim, Jewish and Christian students gathered to cook food and biscuits for frontline workers and victims. In an effort to combat the effects of the floods, Muslim, Christian, and Jewish children came together this week in a community kitchen to offer help, Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

After days of heavy rain, people in eastern Australia experienced blue skies on Tuesday. This is not the first time for Muslims to offer help to devastated areas in Australia. Last year, Australian Muslims came together to help people affected by bushfires which wreaked havoc on the country.