Tens of thousands flee amid widespread fire in Rohingya refugee camps+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Widespread fires in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh have forced thousands of Muslim asylum seekers to flee.

A massive fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh has forced at least 50,000 people to flee the camp. Seven people are said to have lost their lives in the blaze, which officials and staff at human rights organizations say is the largest in the camp to date. Published images and videos show a fire at the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, and as black smoke rises over the shelters of Rohingya Muslims, they are trying to protect their properties from the fire.

A spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cox’s Bazar said firefighters had rushed to the aid of asylum seekers, but said many of their shelters had been destroyed and several people had died. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. About one million of Myanmar’s persecuted Muslim minority, who fled military persecution in 2017, live in camps in the southeastern Cox region in appalling conditions.

