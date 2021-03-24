Date :Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 | Time : 18:58 |ID: 204059 | Print

Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator over Khashoggi’s killing

SHAFAQNA- A senior Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator , Agnès Callamard, who investigated Khashoggi’s killing.

In an interview with the Guardian, the outgoing special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings said that a UN colleague alerted her in January 2020 that a senior Saudi official had twice threatened in a meeting with other senior UN officials in Geneva that month to have Callamard “taken care of” if she was not reined in by the UN. Asked how the comment was perceived by her Geneva-based colleagues, Callamard said: “A death threat. That was how it was understood.”

Callamard, a French national and human rights expert who will this month take on her new post as secretary general of Amnesty International, was the first official to publicly investigate and publish a detailed report into the 2018 murder of Khashoggi, a prominent former insider who used his column at the Washington Post to write critically about the Saudi government, The Guardian reported.

