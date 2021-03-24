Yemeni men appeal US drone strike case to Germany’s highest court

SHAFAQNA-Two Yemeni men who have claimed their relatives were killed in US drone strikes have appealed their case to Germany’s highest court. They urged a ban on the US military’s use of a base in the country to help control such attacks.

Two members of the bin Ali Jaber family, Salem and Waleed bin Ali Jaber, were allegedly killed in a US drone attack in Khashamir, Yemen, in 2012, according to the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), which filed the case on behalf of the family members, Ahmed and Khalid bin Ali Jaber, in the Federal Constitutional Court.

The appeal announced on Tuesday, which seeks to overturn a 2020 court ruling on the matter, argues that the court should have “obliged the German government to do more to protect the plaintiffs’ right to life”, according to an ECCHR statement. However, the appeal argues that “Ramstein’s significance for US drone attacks in Yemen is much greater than the court assumes”, AlJazeera reported.