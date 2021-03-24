Warning about poor condition of 16 Shia clerics imprisoned in Saudi prisons

SHAFAQNA- Mirat Aljazeera news website, referring to the poor physical condition of 16 Shia clerics imprisoned in Al-Saud prisons, wrote: “Perhaps the policies of sectarian discrimination, repression, prohibition, and deprivation suffered by Qatif and al-Ahsa scholars; are the best reason for the illegal religious actions of the Saudi regime against them and throughout the region where they live.”

Scholars who, due to their missionary and enlightening role in the field of religion and society, deliberately face the policy of repression and lose their right to perform religious rites.

“Despite the calls and requests, the Saudi regime does not pay any attention to this issue and continues its repressive actions against the Shia ulema and clerics without any deterrent, and for this reason many of ulemas have fallen victim to their repressive policies,” Mirat Aljazeera wrote.

The website added: “Sixteen scholars of Qatif and Al-Ahsa have been imprisoned by Al-Saud officials only because of their religious affiliations and their role in raising awareness in society and their stubborn stances in rejecting systematic oppression and tyranny inside and outside the country. They are also subject to unfair trials, deprived of their rights to defend themselves, and their lives are in danger.”

Noting that many of the detained clerics are suffering from poor health, the website continued: “Sheikh Hussein al-Radi is suffering from a serious physical condition, while Saudi officials oppose his release. Sheikh Mohammed Al-Habib, Sheikh Habib Al-Khabbaz, Sheikh Ja’far Al-Suwaleh, Sheikh Samir Al-Hilal and other clerics are also in prison suffering from poor physical condition.”

According to the report, Sheikh Hussein al-Radi was sentenced to 13 years in prison for condemning the execution of Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, and for criticizing the Yemeni war, condemning the entry of Saudi forces into Bahrain and normalizing relations with Israel.

Most Saudi Shia clerics have been sentenced to prison terms for their positions, and some remain in prison without trial. They have been sentenced to six years to twenty years in prison and are in very bad conditions.

The sixteen arrested clerics are: Sheikh Abdul Jalil Al-Aithan, Sheikh Hassan Al-Zayed, Sheikh Hussein Al-Radhi, Sheikh Badr Al-Talib, Sheikh Mohammad Hassan Al-Habib, Sayyid Ja’far Al-Alawi, Sheikh Habib Al-Khabaz, Sheikh Mohammad Zainuddin, Sheikh Samir Al-Hilal, Sheikh Abbas Al-Mazani, Sheikh Muhammad al-Abad, Sheikh Abd al-Latif al-Nasser, Sheikh Abbas al-Saeed, Sayyid Khidr al-Awami, Sayyid Hashim al-Shuks and Sheikh Fadhil Hilal al-Jami ‘.

