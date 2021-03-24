Message of Nobel Peace Prize winner to parties involved in Yemen war

SHAFAQNA- Tawakkul Karmān, a Yemeni woman activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, sent a message about Yemen to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Ansarullah movement.

The message was posted on her official Twitter page, which read: “Any action that may lead to peace is welcomed.”

She added that Saudi Arabia’s ceasefire could be a platform for greater cooperation.

Karmān then sent a message to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Houthis and said: Saudi Arabia and the UAE must stop the siege and occupation of Yemeni airports and ports, and the Houthis must stop the.

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced a practical initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political agreement, including a comprehensive ceasefire under UN auspices.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English