Representative of Ayatollah Sistani visits unique University of Al-Zahra in Karbala+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei, the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and the religious trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini, today (Wednesday) was closely acquainted with the work process of Al-Zahra Women’s University in Karbala, which is unique in Iraq.

Hojjatoleslam Karbalaei was informed about the latest status of the construction of this scientific center.

The university building consists of a four-story main building and several sub-buildings, the ground floor is for laboratories, the first and second floors for educational halls, and the third and fourth floors for administrative affairs.

The other outbuildings of the university will be for the dormitories of the sisters who will study at the university.


