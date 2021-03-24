Delivery of Sheikh Tamim’s written message to Barham Salih/ Invitation of Iraqi President to visit Qatar

SHAFAQNA- The Qatari Foreign Minister met with the Iraqi president during his visit to Iraq and delivered a written message from his country’s Emir.

The Information Office of President Barham Salih issued a statement this afternoon (Wednesday) announcing that at the As-Salam Palace in Baghdad in the presence of Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein, he has hosted Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

According to the statement, bin Abdul Rahman delivered a written message to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, at the beginning of the meeting, containing an official invitation from Barham Salih to visit the country.

Following that, the President of Iraq and the Foreign Minister of Qatar discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in the interests of the nations of the two countries, as well as developments in the relevant regional and international situation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Al-Thani stressed Qatar’s readiness to support Iraq in various fields and the desire of its leaders to welcome al-Kazemi in Doha as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and regional issues of concern, especially in the economic, security and political fields, as well as investment were discussed.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English