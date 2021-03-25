Date :Thursday, March 25th, 2021 | Time : 09:57 |ID: 204144 | Print

Can long nails create problem for performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about long nails for women when performing Wudhu.

Question: Is there a problem with having long nails when performing Wudhu?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: If the nails are longer than normal, the impurities/dirt under the area which is longer than normal must be removed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

