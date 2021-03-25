Can long nails create problem for performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-25 09:57:212021-03-25 09:57:21Can long nails create problem for performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about long nails for women when performing Wudhu.
Question: Is there a problem with having long nails when performing Wudhu?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: If the nails are longer than normal, the impurities/dirt under the area which is longer than normal must be removed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
