What is the ruling on Khoms for a house which has not been lived in? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Khoms for a house which has not been lived in.

Question: A person needed a house and has purchased it, and for a reason cannot reside in it, or has rented it for a while. And then has given up residing in it and sells it. Assuming that in this period, Khoms year has passed, what is the ruling on Khoms for it?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Residing (in the house) is not a condition, and as long as it is needed and suitable for the purchaser, with the passage of Khoms year, it is considered as life expenditure and has no Khoms, even after selling it.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA