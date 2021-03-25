ADHRB: UN Human Rights Council should suspend Bahrain membership

SHAFAQNA- The Human rights group “Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain” called on the UN Human Rights Council to suspend Bahrain’s membership, expressing concern over the Al-Khalifa regime’s actions in depriving the Bahraini people of their rights to self-determination.

This organization emphasized: In accordance with the Vienna Declaration; All people have the right to self-determination. Denial of this right is a serious violation of human rights. We want to express our concern about the Al Khalifa dictatorship in Bahrain, which systematically deprives Bahraini citizens of their right to self-determination.

The American Organization for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) and the Bahrain Center for Human Rights and Democracy said that since February 2011, the Bahraini government has arrested political opposition leaders and human rights defenders seeking to determine their fate. The country’s executive has enacted vague anti-terrorism laws, targeting the government’s political opponents and using them to crack down on the fate-seeking movement in Bahrain.

It added that political leaders and human rights defenders, including Hassan Mashima, Abdul Wahab Hussein and Abdul Jalil al-Sankis, were sentenced to life in prison for defending the right of the Bahraini people to self-determination.

Expressing concern over the political prisoners’ lack of access to basic medical care, the organization said that the Al-Khalifa regime had punished them in retaliation for their activities in the self-determination movement.

“Despite Bahrain’s horrific human rights violations record, Bahrain is a member of the UN Human Rights Council. Therefore, we urge the council to adopt human rights standards as part of the criteria for membership in the council so that countries with poor records, such as Bahrain, are not eligible for membership until permanent changes are made,” said the American Organization for Democracy in Bahrain.

