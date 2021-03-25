Karbala prepares to welcome pilgrims in mid-Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- The Karbala Provincial Health Department announced that emergency plans have been made for the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage as part of basic objectives to control the Corona epidemic.

Sabah al-Musawi, director general of Karbala health department, said in a statement: “The plan includes the deployment of 86 ambulances near urban emergency centers and outside roads, and 36 medical teams are responsible for controlling drinking water and food provided to pilgrims. Al-Zahra Mobile Hospital will also participate in providing services to pilgrims if needed.”

He added: “The emergency plan of the Health Department for the pilgrimage of Sha’ban, for the second year in a row, is focused on strengthening preventive measures, raising awareness to fight the Coronavirus, and health teams urge citizens to take preventive measures and emphasize social distance, use of protective face masks and personal hygiene will try to raise the awareness of citizens, pilgrims and procession owners.”

Musawi said that the Medical Operations and Special Services Department of the Ministry of Health will strengthen this department with 10 ambulances, adding that the Babol and Najaf Health Departments will also operate within the administrative borders of the two provinces with medical support.

