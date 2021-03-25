More than seven million Zamzam water bottles distributed at Prophet’s Mosque during Pandemic

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: More than seven million Zamzam water bottles have been distributed to worshipers and visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Masjid al-Nabawi) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has distributed the bottles. It has also provided more than 40,000 bottles of Zamzam water to hospitalized coronavirus patients, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

As a part of precautionary measures being implemented over the past months to prevent the spread of COVID-19, 110 manual and electric carts were used to distribute Zamzam water to worshippers. Also, a center with a capacity of 120,000 liters was used to cool Zamzam water bottles.