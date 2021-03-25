Date :Thursday, March 25th, 2021 | Time : 14:59 |ID: 204206 | Print

2nd batch of Russia’s Sputnik V on way to Iran

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iran will receive second batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine- Sputnik V on Thursday.

The cargo includes 100,000 doses of Sputnik V which will be delivered to Tehran through Iranian airline Mahan Air, Iran’s Ambassador to Tehran Kazem Jalali said.

The first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Iran on February 4.

As Jalali said, 420,000 doses of Sputnik V have already been dispatched to Iran while hundreds of thousands of doses will be delivered to the country gradually.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the deadly coronavirus has killed over 2,750,000 worldwide. The number of the dead in Iran has passed 62,000.

You might also like
Any deliberate destruction of cultural heritage jointly condemned by ICOM, ICOMOS
FAO to support Iranian experts in developing and appraising green projects
Iran, Turkey slam US sanctions, calls for enhanced ties
Photos:First Muharram mourning night in Tehran
Iraqi Politicians condemn Trump comments to use country to watch Iran
Iran will never forget US acting as accomplice with COVID-19
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *