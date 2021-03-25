Date :Thursday, March 25th, 2021 | Time : 15:11 |ID: 204210 | Print

Bahrain:Detainee Abd Ali Al-Singace Contracts COVID-19 Virus

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Political prisoner Abd Ali (Mohammad) Al-Singace contracted Coronavirus on Wednesday (March 24, 2021) inside Jaw Central Prison.

Activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh said that Al-Singace suffers chronic diseases that put this life to danger, in addition to the Coronavirus he has now. She demanded the authorities to provide him with treatment and suitable conditions to treat other infected inmates and to take the needed measure to curb the spread of the virus among prisoners.

Abd Ali Al-Singace is one of those who witnessed the killing of martyr Abdulrida Bo Hamid on the hands of Bahraini army. He was among the people who transferred Bo Hamid to the hospital after he was shot by the Bahraini army which was besieging the Pearl (Lualua) roundabout.

You might also like
‘Stop adding religious color to our fight against Covid-19’: India slams US body for remarks on segregating…
Calls for Cancelling Umrah amid Coronavirus fears
Nearly 100 medics killed by coronavirus in Yemen
G7 leaders to discuss spread of coronavirus on March 16: Abe
Investigating role of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine during Corona crisis in Germany
Egypt to close Mosques not adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *