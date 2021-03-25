Bahrain:Detainee Abd Ali Al-Singace Contracts COVID-19 Virus

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Political prisoner Abd Ali (Mohammad) Al-Singace contracted Coronavirus on Wednesday (March 24, 2021) inside Jaw Central Prison.

Activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh said that Al-Singace suffers chronic diseases that put this life to danger, in addition to the Coronavirus he has now. She demanded the authorities to provide him with treatment and suitable conditions to treat other infected inmates and to take the needed measure to curb the spread of the virus among prisoners.

Abd Ali Al-Singace is one of those who witnessed the killing of martyr Abdulrida Bo Hamid on the hands of Bahraini army. He was among the people who transferred Bo Hamid to the hospital after he was shot by the Bahraini army which was besieging the Pearl (Lualua) roundabout.