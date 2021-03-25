Sanaʽa: Saudi Arabia’s plan to circumvent peace and impose tutelage on Yemen

SHAFAQNA- A member of the Yemeni Ansarullah political council said that Saudi Arabia’s plan is to circumvent peace and impose guardianship on Yemen.

Mohammed Al-Bakhiti, a member of the Yemeni Ansarullah political council said Saudi Arabia’s plan is to circumvent peace and impose guardianship on Yemen. In an interview with Al-Mayadin, he said: “It is not possible to stop the clashes while one of the parties considers itself outside the scope of the conflict, because Saudi Arabia wants to divert the world’s public opinion through this plan.”

Al-Bakhiti said that contacts with Saudi Arabia are direct, but with the Americans is through an Omani mediator, and the new issue in the Saudi plan is that Saudi Arabia has accepted a ceasefire on all fronts. A member of the Yemeni Ansarullah Political Council stressed: “Saudi Arabia seeks to impose its guardianship on Yemen, and this is not a peace plan, and the Saudi plan is not acceptable given the conditions set out in it.”

Emphasizing that Saudi Arabia has presented the same plan as the previous US, he said: “The battle will continue due to the intensification of the aggressors’ attacks.” Emphasizing the continuation of the battle for the liberation of the oil-rich and strategic province of Ma’rib, Al-Bakhiti said: “We have no choice but to retake the oil fields to break the siege.”

Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, also said on Twitter: “Saudi Arabia’s plan contains the same conditions that were previously stated in the Swedish agreement and Saudi Arabia itself did not adhere to it; Therefore, the real plan and initiative is to act, not to invite the side on which the war has been imposed, to peace. He stressed: “The Saudi coalition must announce the time to stop the war and lift the siege against Yemen in order to move towards peace.”

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English