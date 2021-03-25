Distribution of Zamzam water resumed in Mecca

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has announced that it will resume operations at the Saqia Zamzam bottled water production and distribution center, which was shut down a year ago due to a Corona outbreak, following health guidelines.

Saudi Arabia has announced that on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Saqia Zamzam’s plan to produce thousands of liters of Zamzam water bottles a day, which was stopped a year ago due to the Corona outbreak, will resume on Tuesday.

Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, Director General of the Grand Mosque Masjid al-Haram and the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet Mosque) and Chairman of the Committee to Supervise the plan of King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz namely Saqia Zamzam, emphasized that a strategic plan has been drawn up to implement this plan and to welcome the pilgrims and applicants of Zamzam water in accordance with the health instructions of the relevant parties in the fight against Corona.

He added: “Saqia Zamzam project seeks to welcome pilgrims and applicants for the blessed water of Zamzam to respond to the requests of citizens and pilgrims at the same time as the holy month of Ramadan.”

Al-Sudais said the project will run during certain hours, including every day of the week except Fridays, starting at one o’clock in the afternoon and continuing until 9 p.m.

Each applicant will be provided with a maximum of four bottles of water at a price of 5.50 Saudi Riyals per bottle, and preventive measures will be taken in terms of the number of workers engaged in the project and the pilgrims’ movement to the project site and Zamzam water distribution.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English