What did the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about parents’ role in children’s education?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Respect your children and educate them in good ways, so that you can be forgiven and blessed (in the hereafter) [1]. In another narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: God bless the one who assists his/her child in goodness. The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: How can the child be assisted? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Whatever the child is able accept it and forget and pass whatever is difficult for the child [2]. It is also narrated from the Prophet (PBUH) who looked at some children and said: Woe to the children of the end of the time from their fathers!

The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: From their Moshrik (polytheistic) fathers? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: No, from their believing fathers who do not teach their children about Wajibaat (religious obligations), and if their children learn something, they will prevent them from doing so; and are happy with their children just to attain a little bit from the materialistic things of this world. I detest them and they will detest me [3].

