Ode Jee: First Halal food delivery app in Malaysia

SHAFAQNA- Ode Jee, the first Halal food delivery application in Malaysia, will expand its services across the country by the end of this year. After starting operations in Johor last month, Ode Jee which will begin servicing vendors of various Halal food and beverages in the east coast starting next month targets five million downloads by consumers in stages.

Ode Jee chief executive officer Yussaini Ali said next month the services will cater for consumers in Kuantan, Kuala Terengganu and Kota Baru followed by the Klang Valley, the northern states and West Malaysia by year end. Yussaini said the idea to setup Ode Jee was to capitalise on the online food delivery market which has gained huge popularity following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, New Straits Times reported.