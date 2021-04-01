Awaiting for reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

SHAFAQNA- Imam Mahdi (A.J.) is the twelfth and last of the chain of the Purified Imams (A.S) and the divine successors. Although all the Imams (A.S) were holding the divine office of wilayat, the efforts of the enemies to eliminate the twelfth Imam (A.J) were maximum. Hence Imam (A.J.) was entrusted to ghaibat (Occultation) and being away from the sight of people, he had to fulfill all the duties of an Imam.

Imam Mahdi(A.J) said,

“As for deriving benefit from me in my occupation, (it) is like deriving benefit from the sun when it hides behind the clouds.”

Favours of Imam Mahdi (A.J) upon his Shias

Imam Mahdi (A.J) says,

“Surely, we do not neglect your condition nor are we forgetful of your remembrance. Had it not been so, then, terrible calamities would have struck you and your enemies would have destroyed you.”

Awaiting for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said,

“The best worship is to await for the reappearance.”

Imam Ali (A.S) said,

“Await for the reappearance and do not despair of the divine mercy. Because the best deed in the eyes of Allah, the Great and the Mighty is to wait for the Reappearance. It is the duty of those who are believers.”

Imam as-Sajjad (A.S) said.

“The greatest success is to wait for the reappearance”

Imam Ja’far as-Sadiq (A.S) said,

“Those of you who die on this affair (Shia faith) while you are in a condition of awaiting, are like those who has served the Qaem (A.J) in his tent.”

Imam Al-Jawad (A.S) said,

“Certainly the Qaem from among us is the Mahdi. Awaiting for whom is obligatory during (his) ghaibat and obeying him is obligatory after his reappearance. And he is the third of my descendants.”

Imam as-Sadiq (A.S) said,

“One who desires to be among the companions of the Qaem, must await, adopt piety and behave courteously. If he dies in such a condition before the advent of Qaem, then his reward will be similar to the one who attains his era. Hence, congratulations to you all for your relentless awaiting.”

Be prepared for being among the helpers of Imam Mahdi (A.J.)

“O You who believe! be patient and excel in patience and remain steadfast and be careful of (your duty to) Allah, that you may be successful”. (Quran, 3: 200)

Imam Baqir (A.S) explains about this verse:

“Have patience in fulfilling the religious obligations, Excel in patience in facing your enemies. And be in contact with your Imam who is awaited”.

In service of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

Imam Jafar as Sadiq (A.S) said,

“If I am able to reach him, I shall serve him for my whole life.”

Praying for the early reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.S)

Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S) said,

“By Allah they do not truly wish for his reappearance, and do not attain salvation. Except those, whom Allah the High and the Mighty, has made firm upon the sayings of their Imams, and gave them the tawfeeq (opportunity) to pray for the hastening of the reappearance.”

Universal Government of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

Holy Prophet (PBUH) said,

“My Caliphs are my legatees and the proofs of Allah upon the creatures, after me they are twelve. The first of them is my brother and the last of them is my (grand) son.”

He also said,

“Al Mahdi is the one who will fill the earth with justice and equity just like it had been filled with injustice and tyranny”.

Sources:

Fazail ul-Mahdi ,Ali Akbar Talaafi

www.imamreza.net