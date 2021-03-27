SHAFAQNA- Although there are similarities between all members of Ahlal-Bayt (AS) and they are from the same light, there is a special link between Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Mahdi (A.J). Indeed, Imam Mahdi (AJ) is from the progeny of Imam Hussain (AS) who will rise on the Day of Ashura and will speak of his grandfather’s oppression. Imam Hussain (A.S) also spoke of Imam Mahdi (A.J) avenging for him, and helping Imam Hussain (A.S) is similar to helping Imam Mahdi (A.J).

Moreover, one of the best deeds on the birth of Imam Mahdi (AJ) is to recite Ziyarah of Imam Hussain (A.S), as renewing one’s allegiance with Imam Hussain (A.S) is renewing it with Imam Mahdi (A.J). Below we will study some of the links and then we will try to explain the reason behind this exceptional connection.

1) In Surah Israa, we read:

Do not kill the soul that Allah (SWT) has made inviolable, except with due cause, and whoever is killed wrongfully, We have certainly given his heir an authority. But let him not commit any excess in killing, The one who is the guardian of one who is killed would be helped by Allah (SWT) and would be victorious. (Quran 17:33)

The most obvious case for this verse is Imam Hussain (A.S) as approved by several hadiths that introduce Imam Hussain (A.S) as the first oppressed person. There are also hadiths from Imam Ridha (A.S) and other Imams that say that this verse is related to Imam Hussain (AS) and Imam Mahdi (AJ). For example, Imam Baqir (A.S) said:

The one who is killed is Hussain (AS) and his guardian is Imam Mahdi (AJ). And Israaf is to kill someone other than his killers. “Truly he is helped.” This world will not expire unless a man from the family of the Prophet (PBUH) would come. He will fill the earth with equity and justice as it has been filled with injustice and inequity. The demand of that guardian of that innocent life is establishment of justice all over the world.

2) More than three hundred hadiths stress on the fact that Imam Mahdi is the progeny of Imam Hussain (A.S). 180 of these are from the Prophet. Imam Hussain (A.S) himself said:

There will be twelve people who are guided. The first Imam (AS) who is guided by Allah (SWT) and does not need to be guided by people is Imam Ali (A.S), and the last one is the ninth generation of my progeny. He is the Imam that is will rise truthfully, and the one who gives life to earth after being dead. And Allah is going to make the right religion prevail [over] all other religions even if the pagans may not like it.

Therefore, the Hadith emphasizes that Imam Mahdi (A.J) is a progeny of Imam Hussain (A.S).

3) According to Hadiths, the day of the uprising of Imam Mahdi (A.J) is the Day of Ashura. There is a call in the Month of Ramadhan and then the uprising is on the Day of Ashura. Imam Sadiq (A.S) said:

There would be a call for him in the night of 23 but he will be raised on the Day of Ashura in which Imam Hussain (A.S) was killed.

4) Imam Mahdi (A.J) will stand between Rukn and Maqam next to the Kaaba clearly making reference to Karbala in the beginning of his movement:

O’ people of the world, I am the uprising Imam. O’ people of the world, I am the avenger. O’ people of the world, my grandfather Hussain (AS) was killed while he was thirsty. O’ people of the world, my grandfather was left without dress. O’ people of the world, they damaged the body of my grandfather.

5) There are Hadiths that state the helper of Imam Hussain (A.S) to be similar to helping Imam Mahdi (A.J). As mentioned by Imam Hussain (A.S) during the night of Ashura: My grandfather said that: ‘My son Hussain (A.S) will be killed in Karbala while he is alone and thirsty and abandoned [In that lonely time] whoever helps Imam Hussain (A.S) has helped me and has helped his son, Al-Hujjah.’ Thus, helping Imam Hussain (A.S) is similar to helping both the Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Mahdi (A.J). They have the same ideas and goals, and if you accept and try to achieve those goals, you are with them.

6) On the night of the 15th Sha’ban, the night of the birth of Imam Mahdi (AJ), one of the best deeds is to recite Ziyarah of Imam Hussain (A.S). Sheikh Abbas Al-Qummi in his Mafatihul-Jinan, says that there are many authentic Hadiths regarding the rewards for those who visit Imam Hussain (A.S) in the middle of Sha’ban; it is as if the visitor shook hands with the 124,000 prophets. Renewing one’s allegiance to Imam Hussain (A.S) is renewing one’s allegiance to Imam Mahdi (A.J). Without having love for Imam Hussain (A.S), you are not counted as a lover of Imam Mahdi (A.J).

7) The Night of Qadr is the night of Imam Mahdi (A.J). Every year on this night “the spirit and the angels descend” (97:4) to the heart of Allah’s (SWT) proof – Imam Mahdi (A.J): He sends the spirit to the one whom he is pleased with. This verse argues for Imamah: the Imams are the only people to whom the Allah(SWT) would send the angels. In this night, Allah decides everything for the twelve months of the year and the spirit and the angels bring down the decisions to the heart of the Imam.

Moreover, on this night, one of the best deeds is to visit Imam Hussain (A.S). There is one of special recitation of Ziyarat exclusively for the night of Qadr. This shows the strong link between Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Mahdi (A.J). And it is with this recitation that all the prophets shake hands with you as you are supporting a goal in which all the prophets strove for.

8) In Dua al-Nudba, there is also a link starting with all the prophets, Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the Ahlal-Bayt (AS), and then we say: Where is Hussain (AS)? Where is Hussain (AS)? Where are the sons of Hussain (AS)? Where is he who shall avenge the blood of the one killed in Karbala? Where is he who shall be aided against all who transgress against him or lie about him? The one helped by Allah (SWT) here refers to Imam Mahdi (A.J) because Allah (SWT) will help him as mentioned from the Quran. Again, here you can see special emphasis put on Imam Hussain (A.S) in a Dua about Imam Mahdi (A.J).

9) In Ziyarat Ashura we can also find the link between Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Mahdi (A.J) in one passage: I ask Allah (SWT) that God grants me the opportunity to seek your revenge with the victorious Imam from the family of Muhammad PBUH).

There is very clearly a special connection between Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Mahdi (A.J). The event of Karbala and the advent of Imam Hussain (A.S) are closely connected. Mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S) and preparing for Imam Mahdi (A.J) are connected.

How to help Imam Hussain (A.S) and hence Imam Mahdi (A.J)

In one of the Ziyarats of Imam Hussain (A.S) we recite: Peace be to you, O’ son of the prophet (PBUH). If I was not able to help you with my hands, if time has not let me be with you, then I am now coming to you with my help. Answering your call is my hearing, my heart, my sight, my body, my thoughts and my desires, all submissive to you, and to all Imams (AS) after you, those from your progeny who guide to Allah (SWT). So my help for you is ready.

The Connection between Imam Mahdi (AJ) and Imam Hussain (AS), Part 1, Mohammad Ali Shomali

www.imamreza.net