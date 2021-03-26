Date :Friday, March 26th, 2021 | Time : 20:56 |ID: 204292 | Print

Dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in desert cave

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text have been found in desert cave. Archaeologists believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The finds, preserved by the hot, dry air of the Judean Desert, also include the 6,000-year-old partly mummified skeleton of a child, and a perfectly intact woven basket dating back 10,500 years .

The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of Jewish texts found in desert caves in the West Bank near Qumran in the 1940s and 50s, date from the third century BC to the first century AD. They include the earliest known copies of biblical texts, AlJazeera reported.

 

You might also like
West Bank, Palestine, Israel Palestinian Authority claims sovereignty over ENTIRE West Bank
Palestine calls US support of Israeli annexation bid as “play with fire”
Palestine: Bethlehem's Church of Nativity Reopens After Coronavirus Lockdown
The plans for 2,304 new settlement homes in occupied West Bank approved by Israel
Erdogan: Turkey will not keep silent on Israel’s new propensity of terror
Shtayyah Calls For World Recognition of Independent Palestinian State
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *