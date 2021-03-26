Dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in desert cave

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text have been found in desert cave. Archaeologists believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The finds, preserved by the hot, dry air of the Judean Desert, also include the 6,000-year-old partly mummified skeleton of a child, and a perfectly intact woven basket dating back 10,500 years .

The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of Jewish texts found in desert caves in the West Bank near Qumran in the 1940s and 50s, date from the third century BC to the first century AD. They include the earliest known copies of biblical texts, AlJazeera reported.