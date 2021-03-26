Date :Friday, March 26th, 2021 | Time : 22:03 |ID: 204295 | Print

Pilgrims start moving to Karbala to participate in Mid-Sha’ban ceremony+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- A large number of Iraqi pilgrims from different parts of the country began their journey to the holy shrine to participate in the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage.

Pilgrims from the central and southern provinces of Iraq are moving to the holy city of Karbala to celebrate the Mid-Sha’ban ceremony, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) on the 15th of Sha’ban.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

