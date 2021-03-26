https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/79360054-1DBC-48EB-BA34-6953CF13155C.jpeg 253 570 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-26 22:03:112021-03-26 22:03:11Pilgrims start moving to Karbala to participate in Mid-Sha'ban ceremony+ Photos
Pilgrims start moving to Karbala to participate in Mid-Sha’ban ceremony+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- A large number of Iraqi pilgrims from different parts of the country began their journey to the holy shrine to participate in the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage.
Pilgrims from the central and southern provinces of Iraq are moving to the holy city of Karbala to celebrate the Mid-Sha’ban ceremony, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) on the 15th of Sha’ban.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
