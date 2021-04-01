Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Sha’baniyah Munajat (The prayer of Sha’baniyah)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Sha’baniyah Munajat (The prayer of Sha’baniyah)

The Sha’baniyah Munajat is a supplication attributed to Imam Ali (A.S) which was recited by the Imams (A.S) after him. This prayer is considered as an example of supplication and description of the condition of the most chosen righteous servants of God. Sha’baniyah Munajat are often recited in the month of Sha’ban.

“O Allah (SWT), (please do) send blessings to Muhammad (PBUH) and the Household of Muhammad (AS), You listen to my prayer whenever I pray, listen to my call whenever I call upon you, and accept from me whenever I confidentially whisper to You.”

Part of Sha’baniyah Munajat

Spanish

Letanía de Sha’baniya

La letanía de Sha’baniya es una súplica narrada del Imam Ali (AS) que se recitaba por todos los Imames Infalibles (AS). Esta súplica es un ejemplo total del estado de sumisión ante Dios y normalmente se recita esta súplica en el mes de Sha’ban.

“Dios, bendiga a Muhammad y a la familia de Muhammad, y escucha mis súplicas cuando te llamo, y escucha mis llamadas cuando te llamo y acéptame cuando te hablo.”

Una parte de letanía de Sha’baniya

French

L’Invocation de Shaʿbâniyya

L’Invocation de Shaʿbâniyya est une supplication attribuée à l’Imam Ali (A.S) qui a été récitée par les Imams (A.S) après lui. Cette prière est considérée comme un exemple de supplication et de description de la condition des serviteurs justes les plus choisis de Dieu. L’Invocation de Shaʿbâniyya est souvent récitée au mois de Sha’bân.

“Ô Allah, envoie des bénédictions à Muhammad (P) et à la Famille de Muhammad, Tu écoutes ma prière chaque fois que je prie, entends mon appel chaque fois que je T’appelle, et m’acceptes chaque fois que je Te chuchote confidentiellement.”

Une partie de l’Invocation de Shaʿbâniyya