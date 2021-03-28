Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Mid-Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Mid-Sha’ban

Mid-Sha’ban (869 AD) is the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J), the twelfth Imam of Shia Muslims, who is currently in Major Occultation. Shia Muslims celebrate, sacrifice and feed the poor people on the anniversary of the birth of Imam Mahdi (A.J). The night of Mid-Sha’ban is considered to be the highest night after the night of Qadr, and the narrations narrated fom the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Shia Imams emphasize the importance of living and worshiping on the night of Mid-Sha’ban.

“The one who stays awake on the night of Eid and the night of the fifteenth of Sha’ban, his heart will not die on the day in which all other hearts die.”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Spanish

15 de Sha’ban

El 15 de Sha’ban (869 d. C) es el aniversario de nacimiento del Imam Mahdi (AS), el duodécimo Imam de los shiítas. Los shiítas celebran, sacrifican y alimentan a los pobres en el aniversario del nacimiento del Imam Mahdi (AS). Según algunos hadices, después de la noche de Qadr, la noche de 15 de Sha’ban es la noche más virtuosa y honorable del año y los hadices del Profeta (PBD) y los Imames Infalibles (AS) enfatizan la importancia de despertarse y adorar por la noche de 15 de Sha’ban.

“El que pasa la noche en vela de Eid y la noche del mediodía de 15 de Sha’ban, su corazón no muere el día en que mueren los corazones.”

El profeta Muhammad (PBD)

French

Mi-Sha’ban

Mi-Sha’ban (869 après JC) est l’anniversaire de la naissance de l’Imam Mahdi (AJ), le douzième Imam des Musulmans Chiites, qui est actuellement en Occultation Majeure. Les Musulmans Chiites célèbrent, sacrifient et nourrissent les pauvres à l’occasion de l’anniversaire de la naissance de l’Imam Mahdi (AJ). La nuit de Mi-Sha’ban est considérée comme la nuit la plus élevée après la nuit de Qadr, et les récits racontés par le Saint Prophète (P) et les Imams Chiites soulignent l’importance de se réveiller et d’adorer la nuit de Mi-Sha’ban.

“Celui qui reste éveillé la nuit de l’Aïd et la nuit du 15 Sha’ban, son cœur ne mourra pas le jour où tous les autres cœurs mourront.”

Prophète Muhammad (P)