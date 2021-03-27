https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-27 10:33:412021-03-27 10:33:41What is the ruling on performing Wudhu for women who use nail polish on toes? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
What is the ruling on performing Wudhu for women who use nail polish on toes? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Whudu for women who use nail polish on toes.
Question: Is it possible for a woman to use nail polish on toes and leave out just one of them (one each foot) and do Mas’h on that toe?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: There is no problem for Wudhu, but for Qosl must remove it (the polish).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!