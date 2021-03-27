Date :Saturday, March 27th, 2021 | Time : 10:33 |ID: 204331 | Print

What is the ruling on performing Wudhu for women who use nail polish on toes? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Whudu for women who use nail polish on toes.

Question: Is it possible for a woman to use nail polish on toes and leave out just one of them (one each foot) and do Mas’h on that toe?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: There is no problem for Wudhu, but for Qosl must remove it (the polish).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

