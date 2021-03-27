Iran’s cultural pavilion shines at Nowruz International Festival in Pakistan

Iran’s Deputy Head of Mission, Mohammad Sorkhabi , Cultural Counselor of Iran Embassy Ehsan Khazaei,​​‌ Iranian diplomats, foreign ambassadors, and Pakistani officials attended the event at a local hotel. The performance of local music and setting the table of Haftsin in the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran was welcomed by the foreign guests at the festival.

Nowruz, which heralds the arrival of spring and is celebrated every year by residents of different countries of the world, especially millions of people from Iran, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Russia, and Pakistan.

Samina Arif Alvi wife of the President of Pakistan as a chief guest visited the Iran pavilion and met with the Deputy Head of Mission and Cultural Counselor of Iran Embassy and appreciated Iran’s active participation in the Nowruz International Festival. She also congratulated Nowruz to all the nations of the world who celebrate this ancient event, saying Nowruz is very popular among the people of Pakistan.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in cooperation with the Cultural Center in Islamabad showcased some of the cultural and artistic attractions of Iran, including souvenirs and handicrafts, tourist attractions, and the rich culture and civilization of the country. Iranian cultural pavilion also offered Iranian food and souvenirs to the visitors. The visitors took a special interest in the beautifully decorated Haftsin table and took photographs with it.

Nowruz has become the common festival of millions of people in Asia and Europe, especially the subcontinent and the region of Central Asia, the Middle East, the Caucasus, the Balkans, the Black Sea region, and many other parts of the world. Based on the joint recommendation of Iran, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in 2010, Nowruz was added to the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.