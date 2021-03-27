Nigerians must demand explanation from Buhari over insecurity: Islamic Movement

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, says that Nigerians should demand explanation from President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over the deteriorating security situation in the country. It noted that during Jonathan’s administration, Buhari and his stalwarts were at the forefront demanding the resignation of Jonathan over the worsening security at that time.

A statement issued by the President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa in Kaduna on Tuesday, said: “It is time for Nigerians to demand explanation from Buhari regime about the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially in the North and hold it responsible.

“During Jonathan’s administration, Buhari and his stalwarts were at the forefront demanding the resignation of Jonathan over the worsening security at that time; we wonder why the present regime will turn a blind eye to the same medicine it advocated for others before it.”

The statement explained that it has come to the notice of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria of a security leak made by a rabble-rousing Governor of one of the Northern states that some prominent traditional rulers and leading members of the Islamic Movement will be attacked. It lamented that the present regime doesn’t value human lives any more and since 2015 Zaria genocide where over a thousand lives were extra judicially killed, thousands maimed and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

The statement noted that since they are talking of security, it behoves them to refute a viral video clip packaged by WION news channel, an Indian international English language news owned by Essel Group and part of Zee Media network of channels, the almost 9-minute clip was commenting on terrorism in Nigeria, especially as it concerns Boko Haram and banditry in the country.

It observed that the narration was almost hundred percent correct on many issues it raised, stressing that at the end of it, it included the Islamic Movement in Nigeria among the terror groups aligned with the dreaded Boko Haram. The IMN asked how on earth could the producers of the clip make such a gaffe, adding that Boko Haram and the Islamic Movement are poles apart both in terms of Islamic orientation and methodology.

It said Boko Haram claimed a terror attack staged against the Arbaeen mourners along Kano to Zaria highway, where dozens were killed, a confirmation that IMN are also at the receiving end of its un-Islamic terror attacks. IMN, therefore, reiterated its demands for the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, his wife and hundreds of his followers still under detention, pointing out that only this would show to the world that justice will be done to the over a thousand people killed during the 2015 Zaria genocide carried out by the Nigerian Army.

