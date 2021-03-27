UK Muslims protest after teacher shows Charlie Hebdo cartoon in class

After the British teacher showed the cartoons, about two dozen protesters gathered outside the school to denounce the move on Thursday. Local media said more people continued to demonstrate near the school on Friday.

The school in West Yorkshire, where there is a large Muslim community, has apologized. “The school unequivocally apologizes for using a totally inappropriate image in a recent religious studies lesson,” school head teacher Gary Kibble said in a televised statement. “The member of staff has also related their most sincere apologies,” he said.

“Batley Grammar School is right to acknowledge that the use of such materials – universally understood to be highly offensive to Muslims – is inappropriate. We commend the swift and unequivocal action taken by the school to address the deep distress caused,” the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), the UK’s largest Muslim umbrella body, wrote on Twitter, Al Jazeera reported.