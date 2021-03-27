University of Notre Dame holds ‘Quran and Bible’ international workshop

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The University of Notre Dame and the ERC Project “The European Quran” organized an online international workshop on “Quran and Bible”. The workshop was held via Zoom on March 22-26, according to euqu.eu website. It explored the changing ways in which Medieval and Early Modern Jewish, Christian and Muslim readers related to Biblical literature and the Quran.

It discussed how medieval and early modern readers assessed the relationship between the two scriptures and how they accounted for narrative parallels as well as the differences they found in them. Members of the organizing committee included Thomas Burman, Notre Dame University, Jan Loop, Københavns Universitet, Gabriel Reynolds, Notre Dame University, and John Tolan, Université de Nantes.