Al-Kazemi & Abdullah II emphasize importance of holding a tripartite meeting with al-Sisi

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Iraq and the King of Jordan stressed the importance of holding a trilateral meeting with the President of Egypt in the very near future.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi announced in a statement this afternoon (Saturday) that he had received a phone call from King Abdullah II of Jordan.

According to the statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister and the King of Jordan in their telephone conversation, discussed bilateral relations, issues and cases of mutual interest, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries at various levels and in various fields.

Al-Kazemi and Abdullah II also stressed the importance of holding a trilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the very near future and the desire to develop cooperative relations in the interests of the common good.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Prime Minister, in a message on his Twitter account yesterday evening (Friday), had announced postponement of his meeting with the King of Jordan and the President of Egypt in Baghdad to the very near future and holding a meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries to determine a new date for the summit.

According to al-Kazemi, his tripartite meeting with Abdullah II and al-Sisi in solidarity with Egypt has been postponed following the deaths and injuries of more than 200 people in a collision between two passenger trains in the southwestern province of Suhaj.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English