Widespread demonstrations in Sanaa and other Yemeni cities on anniversary of starting war+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Sanaa and major Yemeni cities witnessed a large march in Friday on the anniversary of the invasion of the country.

Residents of the cities of the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, Al-Jawf, Imran, Al-Hudaidah, Al-Mahwit, Rima and Dhamar took to the streets today, chanting in support of the army and popular committees and against the Saudi coalition.

In Sanaa, millions took to the streets chanting slogans. In a final statement, they stressed the need to stand up to the Saudi coalition and continue the struggle.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

