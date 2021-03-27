Iraqi PM to travel to Saudi Arabia next week

SHAFAQNA- A source in the Iraqi government announced on Friday that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi will travel to Saudi Arabia next week.

The source said: Al-Kazemi will travel to Saudi Arabia at the end of next week and will meet with the Saudi Crown Prince. The Iraqi Prime Minister will probably meet with the King of Saudi Arabia.

The source added: “During this trip, several cases will be examined, especially those related to Saudi investments and the strengthening of bilateral relations.”

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi discussed bilateral and regional issues during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The office of the Iraqi Prime Minister issued a statement: The virtual meeting between King Salman and Al-Kazemi took place at the official request of the King of Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen friendly relations between Riyadh and Baghdad.

During the meeting, the King of Saudi Arabia invited Mustafa al-Kazemi to visit Riyadh. The Iraqi Prime Minister also thanked the King of Saudi Arabia and accepted his invitation to visit Riyadh.

The Iraqi Prime Minister was scheduled to pay an official visit to Riyadh in July 2020 in response to an invitation from Muhammad bin Salman. But Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced that the trip would be postponed until after King Salman was released from hospital in coordination with Iraq, prompting widespread speculation about the decision in Iraqi political circles.

