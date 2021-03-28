What to do if one of the inheritors does not cooperate with others? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about inheritance.

Question: A few years ago, the father died and till now one of the inheritors has not agreed to divide a house that is left behind as the inheritance; what is the religious duty of the other inheritors in order to benefit from the inheritance?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: In the Name of God: In common property, without permission from all (the property) cannot be used or prayed in it; must refer to the court of law till the other inheritor agrees to divide the house. Therefore, in the case of not being possible or necessity before dividing the house try to find a place for yourselves, reside there temporarily, and consider an amount for rent for the person who is not residing there and does not agree with dividing the house. (Only God Knows).

