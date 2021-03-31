Reasons for occultation of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

SHAFAQNA- Imam Mahdi (A.J) is the twelfth and last of the chain of the Purified Imams (A.S) and the divine successors.

The early years of his life were spent in the usual way. When he was in his fifth year, he lost his respected father. After this tragic event the responsibility of guiding the Shia Muslims was transferred upon him. At this time, he possessed all the qualities and the divine knowledge that was bestowed upon the previous Imams (A.S), by the Almighty. In the same way as Hazrat Yahya (A.S) in his childhood and Hazrat Isa (A.S) in his infancy was favoured with the divine office of Prophethood by Allah. Although all the Imams (A.S) were holding the divine office of Wilayat, the efforts of the enemies to eliminate the twelfth Imam (A.S) were maximum. Hence Imam Az-Zaman (A.J) was entrusted to occultation and being away from the sight of people, he had to fulfill all the duties of an Imam.

Free From allegiance of every Tyrant

Imam Ali (A.S) said:

“Certainly’, when the Qaem from among us shall arise, he will not have the allegiance of any one upon his neck. It is for this reason that his birth is secret and his person is in Ghaibat.”

It must be mentioned that all of our Imams had to pledge allegiance to every tyrant ruler except for a short period during the rule of Umar ibn Abdul Aziz. This was because, on the face of it, it would seem that they are not against the ruler, in this way they could protect Islam. In the absence of popular support, the Imams were left alone and thus they entered into an understanding with the rulers. Thus even Imam Hussain (A.S) for a particular period did not find it necessary to revolt against the regime of Muawiya.

In this regard Imam Mahdi (A.J) says:

“Verily each of my ancestors had the oath of allegiance, upon their necks, of their contemporary tyrant rulers. But I will reappear at such a time that I will not have any tyrant’s allegiance upon my neck.”

Test of the people

Imam Al-Kadhim (A.S) said:

“My son! When the fifth descendant of the seventh of the Imams is not visible to you! It is when Allah (SWT) will test your belief. Ghaibat is inevitable for the Master of this affair. Till the time when the religion is completely transformed, and only a few people will have belief in him. My son! That Ghaibat, It is a trial through which Allah the Almighty tests God’s servants.”

Fear of the Enemy

Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (A.S) said:

“The Qaem is the one who will purify the earth from the enemies of Allah the High and the Mighty. And he will fill the earth will justice and equity just as it is filled with injustice and tyranny. He is the fifth of my descendants. He will go into occultation due to the fear of his own (life).”

According to common sense it is necessary for man not to throw away his precious life without a legitimate aim. Thus, the prophets (PBUH) and the Imams (A.S) have taught the people that it is their duty to protect their life under every circumstance and should never put their life in danger. Therefore it is the duty of the last of these exalted personalities to protect himself till the time of his reappearance when he will establish the new world order.

Weakness and Lack of Co-operation of the People

Imam Mahdi (A.J) said:

“If our Shias, may Allah (SWT) help them in God’s obedience; would have fulfilled their covenant with united hearts then there would have. been no delay in our meeting, and they would have been blessed with our visitation at the earliest, along with the recognition of truth and confirmation of our rights.”

Sources:

Fazail-ul-Mahdi, Ali Akbar Talaaf

An Overview of The Mahdi’s (A.J.) Government

Najmuddin Tabasi